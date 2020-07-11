BuckeyeGrove - Three (more) questions about the Big Ten's new season model

The Big Ten answered one question on Thursday: its member football programs will not play their originally scheduled nonconference slate this season.

But with one answer comes many more questions in its place, with the most notable being; will there even be a season at all?

The higher ups at the Big Ten and its schools can’t operate under the assumption that there won’t be one if they expect to come up with the solutions that would enable the new model to get underway, though.

Past the bigger picture questions there are a whole slew of finer details that some might not yet be pondering, but the Big Ten brass will have to iron them all out pretty soon as the July 24 date for preseason practices approaches.

Here are a few more questions, in case the decision-makers didn’t have enough on their plate as is.