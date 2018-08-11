Three more Buckeyes lost their black stripes as part of Ohio State's fall camp. The losing of the black stripe is significant for an Ohio State football player as it generally is reserved for a first-year player earning their spot on the team, something put in place by Urban Meyer when he arrived at Ohio State before the 2012 season.

Freshmen defensive tackle Taron Vincent and running back Brian Snead lost their stripes on Saturday along with sophomore walk-on quarterback Kory Curtis.

Vincent, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) was a Rivals100 member defensive tackle and the No. 40 prospect in the nation. He is the son of former NFL star and current NFL exec Troy Vincent.