Three more lose black stripes
Three more Buckeyes lost their black stripes as part of Ohio State's fall camp. The losing of the black stripe is significant for an Ohio State football player as it generally is reserved for a first-year player earning their spot on the team, something put in place by Urban Meyer when he arrived at Ohio State before the 2012 season.
Freshmen defensive tackle Taron Vincent and running back Brian Snead lost their stripes on Saturday along with sophomore walk-on quarterback Kory Curtis.
Vincent, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) was a Rivals100 member defensive tackle and the No. 40 prospect in the nation. He is the son of former NFL star and current NFL exec Troy Vincent.
Snead was also a member of the Rivals100 as one of the top running backs in the nation and the No. 66 player in the annual list. He graduated from Tampa (Fla.) Armwood high school and committed early to the Buckeyes and was one of the most-quiet members of the Ohio State recruiting class in terms of interviews and once he committed to Ohio State in July of 2016, he was done with the entire process.
Curtis like the other two was also out of the state of Florida, Cape Coral to be exact and put up impressive numbers during his days at Island Coast high school. With only two healthy scholarship quarterbacks ahead of him with Matthew Baldwin being shut down for the year coming off of an ACL injury, Curtis is in the mix to back up Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell.
Tommy Togiai, Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell all have lost their stipes as well as members of the 85 scholarship players.