BuckeyeGrove - Three key stats: Ohio State vs. Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS –– Ohio State picked up just what the doctor ordered on Thursday, a win to end its four-game skid and a berth in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals after a 79-75 result against Minnesota at Lucas Oil Stadium. The final score was much closer than the game seemed for most of its duration, as No. 13 seed Minnesota stormed back from a double-digit deficit to get within one point of the Buckeyes in the final few seconds. Ohio State held strong though, closing out its first win since Feb. 18 as it moves on to face Purdue in the next round of the conference tournament on Friday afternoon. Before we look ahead to that matchup though, let’s take a look at some of the most revealing statistics from Thursday’s contest.

Halftime FG%: OSU .552, Minn .250

Any Big Ten team would be happy with a double-digit lead at halftime of a conference tournament game, but given how poorly Minnesota shot the ball on Thursday, 12 points just didn’t seem like enough of an advantage for Ohio State. The Buckeyes went into intermission ahead 39-27, having shot a sizzling 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Four different scorers notched at least seven points in the period, and Ohio State’s offensive mojo seemed to be back. On the other side, Minnesota guards Marcus Carr and Jamal Mashburn Jr. combined to shoot 4-for-22 as the team shot 9-for-36 as a whole. So how were the Gophers still within relative striking distance after such a statistically one-sided half? Well, the Buckeyes committed eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes, including four in a three-minute stretch in which Minnesota strung together a couple buckets to stay in it. As the Gophers proved late in the second half, and even in their Round One win over Northwestern on Wednesday, March basketball doesn’t always have to look pretty, and some ugly circumstances might even favor a scrappy team like Minnesota.

FG attempts in final 1:18: OSU 0, Minn 8

Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 24 points on Thursday. (USA Today Sports)

Ohio State had a comfortable 12-point lead with 98 seconds to play in Indianapolis, so naturally most assumed the game was well in-hand for the Scarlet and Gray. The Gophers challenged that hypothesis, and nearly stole a win from the fifth-seeded Buckeyes with a furious late-game comeback that eventually cut the Ohio State lead to just one point with 13 seconds remaining. Unlike in recent losses though, the Minnesota run did not come off the back of an ice-cold shooting stretch for the Buckeyes. Instead, the Gophers’ success came in winning each possession, fouling the Buckeyes and hitting big baskets on the other end to inch ever closer. The Buckeyes didn’t attempt a single field goal in the final 78 seconds of the game, while the Gophers shot eight, and made five of them. Ohio State forward Justice Sueing missed three free throws and guards Duane Washington and CJ Walker each committed critical turnovers to allow Minnesota some daylight, and the Gophers even had the ball with a chance to tie the game with just six seconds left. However, the Buckeyes sent Carr to the free throw line to avoid a game-tying triple, and Washington iced the game from the charity stripe to finally close things out.

Percent of points scored by Buckeyes not named Liddell or Washington: 62%

Holtmann had high praise for Walker after the game. (USA Today Sports)