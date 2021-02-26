Ohio State men's basketball found itself on the losing side of a Big Ten matchup for the second time in four days on Thursday, dropping its sixth game of the season to a Michigan State team it had already beaten by 17 earlier in the year.

The Buckeyes either led or had a tied game on their for nearly the entire second half, but the Spartans surged ahead in the final 2:32 and never coughed up the lead from that point on.

It was a game so frustrating for the Scarlet and Gray that head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected in the final seconds for picking up his second technical foul in the final 20 minutes, but no amount of fire and brimstone from the Buckeye coach could save Ohio State in the end.

In what was the most underwhelming offensive performance in quite some time for the Buckeyes, and particularly in the second half, there were plenty of numbers that point to exactly why the game went how it did.

We've highlighted three of those statistics below, and even threw in a bonus.