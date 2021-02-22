Ohio State and Michigan put on a joint performance Sunday that was well worthy of its billing as the first top five matchup between the two programs in the history of the storied rivalry, but the Buckeyes did not finish in the winner's circle by game's end.

Not even a career-high 30 points from junior guard Duane Washington, nor a 23-point outing from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell could halt the eventuality of Michigan's overwhelming offensive display on Sunday, although the Buckeyes stayed with two possessions until the final buzzer sounded.

The 92-87 final result provided no shortage of memorable sequences and eyebrow-raising statistics, which we've parsed through to illustrate the most crucial trends and turning points from the Big Ten battle over the weekend.

We've picked out three stats that caught our eye in particular on Sunday, and break them down below.