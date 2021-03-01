COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Both Ohio State and Iowa were looking to snap back from crushing losses when they matched up at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, but the Buckeyes found themselves on the wrong end of the result for the third-straight game.

On the heels of its worst offensive performance in quite some time in last Thursday's loss to Michigan State, Ohio State had an even more underwhelming showing in some metrics, as the team scored its least amount of points in any game this season.

RECAP: Garza, first half deficit too much to overcome for Buckeyes in 73-57 loss

Iowa's two-pronged attack of senior center Luka Garza and junior guard Joe Wieskamp was too much for the Buckeyes, as the pair combined for 43 points on close to 60 percent shooting while Ohio State struggled to keep up.

We're digging deeper into the numbers from the Buckeye loss to get a better look at exactly what held Ohio State back on Sunday, and we've highlighted several key statistics from the contest below.