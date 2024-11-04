Advertisement

Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash

Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.

 • Austin Ward
Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska

Ohio State held on for a win, but it didn't back up the talk of being a motivated team coming off a loss to Oregon.

 • Bill Landis
Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win

Ohio State played its worst game of the season against Nebraska but escaped with an important win.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes grind to ugly win over Nebraska

Ohio State controlled the matchup in a win over Nebraska despite looking sluggish at times at the Horseshoe.

 • Austin Ward
Key storylines as Ohio State hosts top recruits, official visitors

Key storylines as Ohio State hosts top recruits, official visitors

Taking stock of a number of Ohio State's biggest recruiting storylines for its home game against Nebraska.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham

Published Nov 4, 2024
Three Key Questions as Buckeyes move on after Penn State win
Austin Ward  •  DottingTheEyes
Publisher
