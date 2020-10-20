It's about time for the long-awaited return of Big Ten football, and the excitement was palpable in Ryan Day's voice on Monday.

The second-year Ohio State head coach was more spirited than usual on his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan's "Buckeye Roundtable" show, which probably had to do with the fact that he hadn't even left the practice field yet.

Just four days stand between the Buckeyes and their season opener against Nebraska at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, and Day discussed the ramp up to Ohio State's debut, along with a few other topics on Monday, and we're here to break it down for you.

Here are three interesting things Day discussed during his brief radio appearance.