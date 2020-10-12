BuckeyeGrove - Three interesting things Ryan Day said on ‘Buckeye Roundtable’

To say that Ryan Day is pretty occupied at the moment is an understatement, considering the Buckeye head coach is in the full swing of training camp, preparing the Ohio State program for a fall season that begins in less than two weeks. However, Day still had time to make his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable show on Monday to discuss all things Ohio State. Day didn’t dig too deep into position battles or specific personnel details, but he did have a few interesting tidbits worth discussing this week, including notes from this past weekend’s scrimmage, how the “Block O” jersey came to be, and what the team has taken from the extra time it’s gotten to watch other teams play football on Saturdays and Sundays. Here are the three most interesting things Day talked about on Monday during his radio spot.

Health "pretty good," not a lot of tackling in Saturday's scrimmage

The Buckeyes had their second scrimmage on Saturday. (BuckeyGrove.com)

Time is ticking toward the Buckeyes’ season opener in the Horseshoe on Oct. 24, but not everything was full speed ahead in Ohio State’s most recent trial run. Day said he didn’t have his team go full-contact in its second-straight Saturday scrimmage at Ohio Stadium. “Came out pretty good in terms of health. Guys played hard –– we didn’t do a ton of tackling –– but I’ll say this: I thought the guys took the next step,” Day said. “It was Preseason Game No. 2 in the stadium, we had the crowd noise out there, and I thought the pad level was pretty good overall.” Day said the Buckeyes are “getting there,” but still need to put in work during a pair of physical practices he has planned for the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. Does the lack of tackling on Saturday suggest that the team’s health may not be as good as Day suggests? Maybe, but let’s not read too far into things here.

Buckeyes learning from oddities, sloppy play in college football and NFL

You wouldn’t think there’d be much benefit for the Ohio State players and coaching staff in sitting at home while other leagues around the country play football, but perhaps there is an advantage to be gained after all. While pandemic circumstances led to a short buildup period for college football conferences and the NFL, the result has seen some sloppy play, injuries, gaffes and other strange scenarios from which to learn from. Day said the team did exactly that after watching the Arkansas-Auburn game on Saturday, which ended with a controversial intentional grounding call that many felt should have been a fumble after Tigers’ QB Bo Nix dropped a snap before attempting to spike the ball. “There’s been a lot of teachable moments the last couple weeks,” Day said. The Buckeye coach said he and his staff have been showing their players a reel of “all the crazy things that have happened” in the early football season to date. The Auburn situation, however, hit even closer to home. “We’re trying to stay ahead of those things and make sure that our guys can learn from those, but that was actually a situation we talked about last week,” Day said. “That if you fumble a snap and go to spike it, that could be intentional grounding which would be a 10-second run-off if you have no timeouts.”

Origin of "Block O" jersey, process of getting a specific number at OSU

"Coop" will wear No. 0 this season for the Buckeyes. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)