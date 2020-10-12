BuckeyeGrove - Three interesting things Ryan Day said on ‘Buckeye Roundtable’

Three interesting things Ryan Day said on ‘Buckeye Roundtable’
To say that Ryan Day is pretty occupied at the moment is an understatement, considering the Buckeye head coach is in the full swing of training camp, preparing the Ohio State program for a fall season that begins in less than two weeks.
However, Day still had time to make his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable show on Monday to discuss all things Ohio State.
Day didn’t dig too deep into position battles or specific personnel details, but he did have a few interesting tidbits worth discussing this week, including notes from this past weekend’s scrimmage, how the “Block O” jersey came to be, and what the team has taken from the extra time it’s gotten to watch other teams play football on Saturdays and Sundays.
Here are the three most interesting things Day talked about on Monday during his radio spot.
Health "pretty good," not a lot of tackling in Saturday's scrimmage
Time is ticking toward the Buckeyes’ season opener in the Horseshoe on Oct. 24, but not everything was full speed ahead in Ohio State’s most recent trial run.
Day said he didn’t have his team go full-contact in its second-straight Saturday scrimmage at Ohio Stadium.
“Came out pretty good in terms of health. Guys played hard –– we didn’t do a ton of tackling –– but I’ll say this: I thought the guys took the next step,” Day said. “It was Preseason Game No. 2 in the stadium, we had the crowd noise out there, and I thought the pad level was pretty good overall.”
Day said the Buckeyes are “getting there,” but still need to put in work during a pair of physical practices he has planned for the team on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Does the lack of tackling on Saturday suggest that the team’s health may not be as good as Day suggests? Maybe, but let’s not read too far into things here.
Buckeyes learning from oddities, sloppy play in college football and NFL
You wouldn’t think there’d be much benefit for the Ohio State players and coaching staff in sitting at home while other leagues around the country play football, but perhaps there is an advantage to be gained after all.
While pandemic circumstances led to a short buildup period for college football conferences and the NFL, the result has seen some sloppy play, injuries, gaffes and other strange scenarios from which to learn from.
Day said the team did exactly that after watching the Arkansas-Auburn game on Saturday, which ended with a controversial intentional grounding call that many felt should have been a fumble after Tigers’ QB Bo Nix dropped a snap before attempting to spike the ball.
“There’s been a lot of teachable moments the last couple weeks,” Day said.
The Buckeye coach said he and his staff have been showing their players a reel of “all the crazy things that have happened” in the early football season to date. The Auburn situation, however, hit even closer to home.
“We’re trying to stay ahead of those things and make sure that our guys can learn from those, but that was actually a situation we talked about last week,” Day said. “That if you fumble a snap and go to spike it, that could be intentional grounding which would be a 10-second run-off if you have no timeouts.”
Origin of "Block O" jersey, process of getting a specific number at OSU
The NCAA passed a rule this season allowing No. 0 to be worn on the gridiron this season, but the number will mean even more at Ohio State.
Day said on a football jersey, the number looks like the famous “Block O” that is synonymous with the program, and that a lot of thinking went into what exactly it should designate.
The team announced Saturday that the inaugural “Block O” jersey would be bestowed upon redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper, and that the award will commemorate former Buckeye legend Bill Willis, whose No. 99 is retired at Ohio State after both a collegiate and professional football Hall of Fame career in which he broke the color barrier in the NFL.
“When we thought about who it should be, Jonathan Cooper, defensive end, Columbus native, been through a lot –– been through a lot of adversity. It was a great fit, really cool moment, and I know he was really excited about it,” Day said.
Day said strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti will have a lot of say in who gets the award, due to the amount of time he spends with every player during their development over the years in Columbus. However, it won’t necessarily always go to a senior.
Besides the special No. 0, Day also discussed how players get a number they want in the program in the first place. Day said Quinn Tempel, director of football operations, helps him out with it, but that there is often a waiting list process for players that wanted a certain number as a recruit, but may not be able to wear it until veterans have left the program.
Pretty soon though, Day will have plenty more to think and talk about than the preference of jersey numbers once the nine-week Big Ten season begins at the end of October.