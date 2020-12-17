The Big Ten Championship Game is quickly approaching for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, and that means Ohio State’s biggest contest of the year is on the horizon. However, a normal year it is not, and as a result, there is no shortage of questions surrounding this matchup and how the national college football landscape may be impacted as a result.

Day didn’t necessarily have all the answers during his weekly radio show appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday, but he did discuss several interesting topics as his team prepares for Northwestern.

If you missed it, we’ve got you covered here with a quick rundown of some of the Buckeye head coach’s most ear-perking talking points during his hour on-air this afternoon.