BuckeyeGrove - Three games and counting slated for FOX for football Buckeyes

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 12:52:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Publisher
@kevin_noon

We are still several months away from the start of the college football season, but the television schedule is starting to come a little bit more into focus. Over the course of the last two days we have learned that three of Ohio State’s biggest games of the season will take place on FOX (Channel 28 in Columbus) with game times associated with a pair of those games.

In the least surprising news of the bunch, “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan will be a 12pm (EST) kickoff and as mentioned before, on FOX. With FOX and ESPN/ABC sharing the Big Ten contract, it has long been reported that FOX has “first pick” when it comes to Big Ten games and no game within conference play garners more interest or ratings than the game between these age-old rivals. It will only be heightened by the fact that Michigan had to opt out of the game last season, marking the first time in more than 100 years that the two teams have not played on a yearly basis.

We also learned on Friday that Ohio State’s season opener against Minnesota will also be on FOX and while a time was not assigned, it will assuredly be a night game with Thursday date. Ohio State has won the last 11 games in this series and has only lost once in the last 28 match-ups between the Buckeyes and Gophers. Ohio State last lost in Minneapolis (Minn.) in 1981. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was only two-years-old at the time, just to put things in perspective.

And finally, we learned on Thursday that the game versus Oregon in week two will also be on FOX and will be a 12pm (EDT) kickoff as well. This will be the first time that Ohio State and Oregon have played since the Buckeyes won the first-ever College Football Playoff championship in Arlington (Texas). The Buckeyes have owned this series, going 9-0 all-time against the Ducks. This week two date will be the third time that these two teams have played in the 2000s in an infrequent series that dates back to the 1958 Rose Bowl, a 10-7 Ohio State

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Date Opponent TV/Time

Sept. 2

at Minnesota

FOX/TBD

Sept. 11

vs. Oregon

FOX/12pm

Sept. 18

vs. Tulsa

TBD/TBD

Sept. 25

vs. Akron

TBD/TBD

Oct. 2

at Rutgers

TBD/TBD

Oct. 9

vs. Maryland

TBD/TBD

Oct. 23

at Indiana

TBD/TBD

Oct. 30

vs. Penn State

TBD/TBD

Nov. 6

at Nebraska

TBD/TBD

Nov. 13

vs. Purdue

TBD/TBD

Nov. 20

vs. Michigan State

TBD/TBD

Nov. 27

at Michigan

FOX/12pm
All times Eastern
