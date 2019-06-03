The College Football Hall ballot for the class of 2020 has been released by the National Football Foundation and three former Ohio State greats are up for potential enshrinement. A total of 76 former players from the FBS level along with five coaches are on the ballot. 101 players and 33 coaches also make up the ballot from the divisional ranks.

More than 12,000 NFF members and current members of the Hall of Fame will have the opportunity to vote and have their choices sent to the NFF’s Honors Courts and that group will deliberate and select the class. A former Ohio State great, Archie Griffin, is the chair of the FBS Honors Court.

Keith Byars, James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward are all part of the ballot as former Buckeyes players.

In order to be included on the ballot, a player must have received a first-team All-America recognition by a selection group that is recognized by the NCAA and is part of their consensus All-America teams.

A player also has to be 10 years removed from his college playing days. A college coach can gain eligibility for the ballot three years after retirement if less than 70-years-old or immediately if 70-years-old or older.

Nominations are only recognized if they come from a candidate’s collegiate institution either by way of the head coach or sports information director.

Lastly, there is an emphasis placed on a nominee’s ‘post-football record as a citizen’. The NFF goes on to state that ‘he must have proven himself worth as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and his fellow man, with love of his country.’

Only 1,010 players throughout the history of college football have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. 219 coaches have been honored with enshrinement.

A little bit more on the three Buckeyes on the ballot:

Capsules provided by the NFF