COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The team, the fans, the program, everyone is enjoying the 62-39 beat down of a then-No.4 Michigan team favored to come to the Horseshoe and defeat its arch rival.

Not much time for celebration though, the season is still on the line.

No. 21 Northwestern (8-4, 8-1 Big Ten) will wait in Indianapolis for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game next week, and the Wildcats have a week's advantage in preparation. Last week coaches were watching as much Ohio State film as they were Illinois.