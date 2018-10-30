COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The bye week is over. November is near.

Following an embarrassing loss at the hands of Purdue, Ohio State returns home for a chance to rebound against 2-6 Nebraska. It's a chance to see the mettle of this team: did the loss make them come together stronger than ever or are the flaws of this team permanently exposed, never to be reversed?

This week should be quite revealing. Here's a few early thoughts.