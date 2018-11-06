COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The 2018 college football season rolls on with the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to take on the Michigan State Spartans (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) with a noon game scheduled at Spartan Stadium.

Ohio State has improved in some areas, but have faltered in others in their five point win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past weekend. Here are three early thoughts ahead of Ohio State's meeting with the Spartans.

