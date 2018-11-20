COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) and the Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) every year culminates with the biggest game of the season against your rival and the setting will shift to Ohio Stadium this Saturday at noon for the latest installment of "The Game."

Ohio State was very effective on offense, but incredibly suspect on defense in last week's 52-21 overtime victory over the Maryland Terrapins. The Buckeyes will have to be miles better in a number of aspects against the Wolverines if Ohio State hopes to come out with a victory and a spot in the Big Ten title game.