BuckeyeGrove - Grading the film for a trio of top 2021 targets

Grading the film for a trio of top 2021 targets
Whenever a prospect releases a top-ten or even a top-five those of us in the recruiting industry with some tread on our tires let out a collective yawn. Anything more than a top three is just fluff. With that in mind, here are the top three must get prospects remaining on Ohio State's 2021 recruiting board, in my lowly opinion of course.
Tywone Malone possesses the unique blend of size and quickness that makes him an elite prospect but his technical skills are what really set him apart from everyone else. He was a disruptive force for Bergen Catholic last season with 16 tackles for a loss and seven sacks against some of the toughest competition in New Jersey. That production translates to the next level because he isn't out there just being bigger and stronger than everyone else, he has a toolbox of skills that most defensive tackle prospects at his age lack.
The six-foot-four, 300-pounder utilizes an effective swim move to get off blocks in traffic and defeat stalemate. His twitch and flexion are impressive for a six-foot-four defensive tackle. His pad level isn't elite but it isn't bad either, he doesn't look lazy on film. Short-area explosion is something that makes big guys elite and not just big guys and Malone is explosive. He also knows how to coil in the booth and creates violent impacts on blockers and ball carriers alike. His hand fighting skills allow him to destroy blocks at the point of attack to maintain run lanes and also get down the line when the play flows away from him and his eyes are always up looking for the ball.
In my opinion, Malone is the most field-ready defensive tackle prospect in this class which is important because the school that signs him will most likely only have him for three years. If Ohio State can pair Malone with Michael Hall they will have one of, if not the best, one-two punches in the country on the interior defensive line. Malone is my pick for the most important remain uncommitted Buckeye target.
Coming in second to Malone is J.T. Tuimoloau on this list. The Bellevue (Wash.) five-star defensive end has the plus athleticism at his size that makes him a one-percenter. His upside is through the roof, hence his five-star status. Not many defensive ends play seven on seven but Tuimoloau is one of the best red-zone targets and he even stretches the seam against kids who are going to be safeties and linebackers at Power-Five schools.
As a defensive end, he's a pure edge setter who can get from the far has to the sideline with his athleticism and also drop into trap coverage. He could also play outside linebacker. His upside and position versatility along the defensive front makes him a major priority for the Buckeyes.
Emeka Egbuka comes in third even though Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver. He's six-foot-one but runs a 4.42 and that speed translates to film. He's just a pure receiver with elite athleticism making him a sure-fire prospect with little to no bust factor. His hands are elite as are his body control and ball tracking ability. At the high school level he's just playing with defenders, he almost looks bored. Look at his film below. At the twenty-five second mark, he runs and out and up where blows by his man and has to wait for the ball allowing the defender to close the gap. After he catches the ball he accelerates but he knows the corner has a head of steam so he just turns around and stiff arms the kid in the chest. That stiff arm slows the defender's momentum and transfers it to Egbuka allowing him to separate and score at the finish. Most high school players get their ankles knocked together there and don't score but Egbuka executed that play from start to finish like an expert.
When I watch his film I see a six-foot-one Rondale Moore. His route precision, twitch, acceleration and deceleration, and ability to stem routes all look similar to Moore. While everyone knew Moore would be a slot receiver coming out of high school, Egbuka can line up at X, Y, or Z which makes him extremely valuable. Check out the post corner he runs out of the slot at the three-minute and forty-second mark in the clip below.
In addition to his skills at receiver, his ability to return kicks also increases his value and chances for him to see the field as a true freshman.
Few receivers can take the top off any defense then come back and destroy it from underneath via middle screen on the next snap from scrimmage. Egbuka can do that. The one thing I don't see on his film however is how he defeats press coverage. Assigning a high school corner to press Egbuka would just be stupid. But in the Big-Ten Egbuka would see that type of strategy and he would get plenty of training on how to defeat in practice at Ohio State against the best defensive backs in the country. Even though Ohio State is loaded at receiver, Egbuka has the ability to come in and compete right away.