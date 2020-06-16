BuckeyeGrove - Grading the film for a trio of top 2021 targets

Whenever a prospect releases a top-ten or even a top-five those of us in the recruiting industry with some tread on our tires let out a collective yawn. Anything more than a top three is just fluff. With that in mind, here are the top three must get prospects remaining on Ohio State's 2021 recruiting board, in my lowly opinion of course.

Tywone Malone possesses the unique blend of size and quickness that makes him an elite prospect but his technical skills are what really set him apart from everyone else. He was a disruptive force for Bergen Catholic last season with 16 tackles for a loss and seven sacks against some of the toughest competition in New Jersey. That production translates to the next level because he isn't out there just being bigger and stronger than everyone else, he has a toolbox of skills that most defensive tackle prospects at his age lack. The six-foot-four, 300-pounder utilizes an effective swim move to get off blocks in traffic and defeat stalemate. His twitch and flexion are impressive for a six-foot-four defensive tackle. His pad level isn't elite but it isn't bad either, he doesn't look lazy on film. Short-area explosion is something that makes big guys elite and not just big guys and Malone is explosive. He also knows how to coil in the booth and creates violent impacts on blockers and ball carriers alike. His hand fighting skills allow him to destroy blocks at the point of attack to maintain run lanes and also get down the line when the play flows away from him and his eyes are always up looking for the ball. In my opinion, Malone is the most field-ready defensive tackle prospect in this class which is important because the school that signs him will most likely only have him for three years. If Ohio State can pair Malone with Michael Hall they will have one of, if not the best, one-two punches in the country on the interior defensive line. Malone is my pick for the most important remain uncommitted Buckeye target.

Coming in second to Malone is J.T. Tuimoloau on this list. The Bellevue (Wash.) five-star defensive end has the plus athleticism at his size that makes him a one-percenter. His upside is through the roof, hence his five-star status. Not many defensive ends play seven on seven but Tuimoloau is one of the best red-zone targets and he even stretches the seam against kids who are going to be safeties and linebackers at Power-Five schools. As a defensive end, he's a pure edge setter who can get from the far has to the sideline with his athleticism and also drop into trap coverage. He could also play outside linebacker. His upside and position versatility along the defensive front makes him a major priority for the Buckeyes.