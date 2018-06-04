The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 is out and the Buckeyes have three names on the list with Keith Byars, Jim Otis and Chris Ward all up for enshrinement.

Ohio State is well represented in the College Football Hall of Fame with greats like Chic Harley, Bill Willis, John Hicks, Randy Gradishar, Jack Tatum and of course Archie Griffin among Ohio State's 19 players already named. Coaching greats Woody Hayes, Francis Schmidt, John Wilce and Earle Bruce are among eight head or assistant coaches also named.

Byars rushed for 3,200 yards as a member of the Buckeyes during his career that spanned from 1982-1985 and included a 1,764-yard season in 1984. Byars also scored 46 touchdowns on the ground to go along with three via the pass. The '84 season saw Byars finish as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as he led the nation not only in rushing yards but all-purpose yards with 2,441.

Otis was part of the 1968 Ohio State National Championship team and went on to be a consensus All-American as well. Otis would lead the Buckeyes in rushing in 1967-1969 and would break the 1,000-yard mark in 1969 with 1,027 yards on 225 carries and 15 touchdowns. Otis is in the top-20 in Ohio State history in career rushing yards with 2,542.

Sticking to offense, we move to the offensive line where Ward would play a role in Archie Griffin's success in 1975, as he was an offensive tackle and a two-time All-American in 1976-1977. Ward would later be picked with the No. 4 overall pick of the 1978 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and would go on to play in the NFL from 1978-1984.

The class of 2019 will be named on January 7th, 2019 in Santa Clara (Calif.) under the backdrop of the 2019 CFP Championship Game. The announcement will be televised live.