BuckeyeGrove - Three Buckeyes named to Sporting News All-American teams

The Buckeyes are considered an odds-on favorite to make the 2020-21 College Football Playoff as one of the best teams in the nation for the upcoming season. A team that returns a number of key players, possesses one of the nation’s top coaching staffs and a challenging yet navigable schedule all are factors in that conversation. So much of it really relies on the top players however and Ohio State has no shortage of them, all coming back from a team that really was just about one play away from going to the College Football Playoff Championship Game last season before a mounting number of mistakes and unfortunate moments proved to be too much to overcome. It should come as little surprise that multiple Ohio State players are being named to preseason All-American teams and on Thursday morning The Sporting News came out with a two-team list and three Buckeyes made the cut. Offensive guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade made it to the first team while quarterback Justin Fields was named to the second team.

Wyatt Davis is a dominating offensive guard (Kevin Noon)

Davis already knows about being an All-American as he was named a consensus All-American in the 2019 season. The Bellflower (Calif.) native is entering his redshirt junior season and while you don’t see a lot of offensive linemen leave eligibility on the table, this very well could be his final season with the Buckeyes after spending four years in the program. Davis started all 14 games last season for the Buckeyes as a talented offensive line helped lead the Buckeyes to the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense last season.

Shaun Wade is back for one more season and is certainly a first-round lock in the 2021 NFL Draft (USA Today Sports Images)

Wade could have bolted after last season and would have most certainly heard his name during the virtual NFL Draft as another one of Ohio State’s great cornerbacks. But Wade decided to come back for one more season, work on his craft and will undoubtedly continue in the line of Ohio State corners going in the early first-round of the NFL Draft. Wade will also be a redshirt junior this season and is even more of a sure-thing than Davis to be suiting up for his final collegiate season. With first rounders in Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette already off to the NFL, Wade is going to be “the man” back in the Ohio State secondary and there is a lot of excitement to see what a year under Kerry Coombs will do to round out Wade’s already impressive game.

Justin Fields was a Heisman finalist in 2019 (Scott Stuart)

There is going to be a lot of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields conversations over the course of this season and The Sporting News gave Lawrence the edge as the first-team quarterback and Fields will have to settle for second team, at least in the preseason. The second-year starter for the Buckeyes is coming off an impressive debut season where he threw for 3,273 yards and 41 scores while also rushing for 484 yards and 10 scores as well. Fields’ touchdown to interception ratio of 41:3 was about as impressive as they come but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, two of those three picks came in the Fiesta Bowl and at the absolute worst time of the season. Fields will lose a lot of weapons around him from 2019 with the losses of players like JK Dobbins, KJ Hill, Bin Victor and Austin Mack, but don’t start feeling bad for the true junior just yet with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, a stable of capable running backs and a tight end duo of Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell among an arsenal of weapons that any player would be thrilled to have around them. Fields was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year last season, a second-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy Finalist.