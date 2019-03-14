CHICAGO -- Needing a first-round Big Ten tournament victory against Indiana to bolster its NCAA tournament resume, the Buckeyes’ two starting seniors and returning star player stepped up to deliver victory.

Ohio State (19-13, 9-12 Big Ten) beat the Indiana Hoosiers (17-15, 8-13) 79-75. Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods and redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson combined for 52 points, 25 rebounds and 12 assists. Indiana's main response came from junior guard Devonte Green, who finished with 26.

Ohio State jumped out to a large lead to open the second half, then held off several late Indiana runs to triumph Thursday.

"I knew, based on how much respect we have for their team and for [Indiana coach] Archie [Miller], that they would come back and battle. That's just in their DNA," coach Chris Holtmann said. "Players win games and these two [Woods and Jackson] to my right here, along with having Kaleb back and his defensive presence was the difference."

Wesson grabbed eight points in his first half back for Ohio State, but shot three-for-nine. Indiana limited his efficiency by crashing down on the center.

In response, Jackson stepped up to open half two. Hitting two threes and a driving lay-in consecutively, he reopened the floor for Wesson and the big man responded with six additional points. The duo carried the Buckeyes to a 53-43 lead with 11:10 to play.

By the end of the next media timeout, the lead expanded to 63-46 thanks to a 10-0 run involving two threes by freshman guard Luther Muhammad.

Indiana tried to surge back, mounting an immediate 10-0 run of its own to pull back within seven, 4:20 to play. Jackson quelled it with another three.

"We knew they were going to come back," Jackson said. "We just had to continue to be who we are in those type of moments and continue to fight and stay together."

Indiana pulled within eight again, Woods caught an inbound pass from Jackson and knocked down a mid-range jumper while the shot clock expired.

"Things weren't going our way there for awhile, but you've still gotta keep next play mentality and flush it and move on," junior forward Andre Wesson said.

The Hoosiers still weren’t done.

Another run brought the team within three points with under a minute to play. Woods gave the ball to Wesson, the defense crashed, Woods got it back, drove and finished over a big man to make it a two-score game again.

Still trailing by five, Green sank a shot near mid-court with five seconds remaining. Two-point game.

Jackson stepped to the line and hit a pair of free throws to seal the contest.

"I didn't feel comfortable until the final buzzer rang," Andre Wesson said.