COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship game, with the way the Buckeyes handled Michigan, many would think that the 8-4 Big Ten West Champions won't have much resistance against this talented Buckeye team.

That doesn't mean that the Wildcats don't have a shot when they face the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, especially when they have redshirt-senior quarterback Clayton Thorson under center.

The last time the Wildcats played the Buckeyes, it was near upset two years ago in Ohio Stadium behind the effort of Thorson, who had 256 yards passing, a touchdown and interception, as well as six carries for 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 24-20 loss to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schaino said that he acknowledges Thorson's compete and his spirit in returning for his fifth season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL and knows exactly what he will bring to the table for the Wildcats.

“I think he's a fine player,” Schiano said. “I thought he was a fine player two years ago when we played him here. He's had a knee surgery since and a bunch of wins since. He's a good player.”