BuckeyeGrove - Thomas to make long-awaited TBT debut for Carmen's Crew

Make no mistake, Deshaun Thomas's absence from Carmen’s Crew in past years hasn’t been due to a lack of recruiting efforts from his former Buckeye teammates.

Head coach Jared Sullinger said the team has been seeking the services of Ohio State’s No. 9 all-time leading scorer since the very beginning of its participation in The Basketball Tournament.

“Every year. Every year. We try every year and there’s things that came up every year,” Sullinger said. “This year it just kind of seamlessly worked and we’re happy to have him.

Last year, ahead of Carmen Crew’s TBT-winning campaign, Thomas’s name briefly turned up on team’s roster, but he ended up getting married in the summer, which threw off the timing of his participation in the tournament once again.

The former five-star recruit from Indiana turned long-time EuroLeague veteran said he’s been away from his Buckeye brethren for a while, but even amid the pandemic, the timing was finally right this year.

“The connection is there, so it’s always love,” Thomas said. “I decided to come play with them this year –– I felt like it was right, I felt like it would be a good move to go out there and hoop with the fellas and especially hoop with Aaron Craft one more time.”

But besides reuniting another key member from the Ohio State teams that battled among the nation’s best in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Thomas’s game serves a specific need for Carmen’s Crew on the court.

Assistant coach Evan Turner said even when the team won it all last year, it experienced long scoring droughts and what Turner called “dull basketball.” But neither Thomas nor his teammates envision that happening now that a player that former Ohio State shooting guard William Buford called an “offensive juggernaut” can step in for the second unit.