Ty Hamilton ‘making plays all over’ for Ohio State

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State defensive line room is filled with talent, and the Buckeyes want to tap into as much of it as they can.

Third-year defensive tackle Ty Hamilton is someone who also wants to be one of the next linemen Ohio State can count on. With preseason practice in full swing, he’s pushing as hard as he can to prove the Buckeyes can include him in the defensive line rotations.

“I'm working every day. One of our mottos is, ‘Next man up,’ so you never know what could happen,” Hamilton said. “I'm trying to push because I want to play like I want to be a starter every day. So that's how I have to motivate myself to do that no matter if I'm a one, two or three. That's just how I want to play.”

After Ohio State’s first preseason practice, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recognized Hamilton on Twitter as the Silver Bullet of the Day.

Knowles praised Hamilton's performance so far Aug. 9, which helped him earn recognition early in the preseason.

“Oh man, he was just making plays all over the field,” Knowles said. “When you're winning your one-on-ones and you're chasing the ball and you see his feet and his get-off. He kind of stood out.”

Across his first two seasons at Ohio State, Hamilton has played in 15 games, including all 13 last season in which he made one start. He’s recorded 12 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended — all coming a year ago.

Hamilton said he talks with older brother DaVon Hamilton, former Ohio State and current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman. While DaVon Hamilton is “busy, too,” Ty Hamilton said he’s picked up some things from his sibling.

“It's always good to pick his mind because he's been there. He's done this,” Ty Hamilton said. “He's also in the NFL now, so it's even more being able to pick his brain and be able to listen off what things he did, like his bads, his goods, and be able to learn from that and be able to do and make everything off of that.”

Second-year defensive tackle Tyleik Williams revealed the defensive line room has given Ty Hamilton an impressive nickname, one the 6-foot-3, 294-pound defensive tackle has earned.

“We call Ty, 'Muscle,' because literally he's a muscle,” Williams said. “Strong, fast, physical, can rush the passer. He can stop the run. He's, like, (the) whole package.”

As Ohio State searches for its most reliable and top defensive linemen ahead of the 2022 season, Ty Hamilton has turned heads and shown he could become involved within the interior.

Ty Hamilton said Ohio State has “a lot of good players” and expects defensive line coach Larry Johnson to rotate contributors, which could translate to success in games.

“We're able to get off the field, make a good play, get off the field and be able to rotate because we're so deep in depth,” Ty Hamilton said. “That's what makes us be able to pace ourselves and be good and be able to come back and be well rested and keep coming back after the offensive line.”