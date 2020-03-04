News More News
Themes of versatility and flexibility circulate linebacking corps

Baron Browning was able to record five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2019.
Baron Browning was able to record five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2019.
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even with the return of many of the linebackers from last year, the group will look different in 2020.

Versatility and flexibility are the focuses for the linebacking crew this upcoming season. In order to be more successful, Al Washington is working on developing more well-rounded linebackers that can grasp roles that best suit their skillsets.

“We have to do a really good job of trying to create roles, think outside maybe the conventional defense and put guys in roles so that they can do what they do best thousand percent and that is what we're working to do right now,” Washington said.

