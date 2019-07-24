News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 16:08:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Williams Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State's search for the right fit at the bullet position landed on Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco star Kourt Williams back in March. Now the Buckeyes have the Rivals100 talent in the fold and it's a great fit schematically for a new look defense.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}