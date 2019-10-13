News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 17:37:32 -0500') }}

The Watts Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State added another top defensive target to its 2020 class on Sunday with the pledge of Little Elm (Texas) defensive back Ryan Watts. The four-star cornerback committed to the Buckeyes after a recent decommitment from Oklahoma. Watts was also considering Penn State and Texas A&M.



