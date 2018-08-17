"The investigation will be completed on Sunday, as planned," read the statement, speaking of the independent working group. "The investigators will then prepare a report for the working group to be delivered next week."

Don't look for a decision to come this week in the case involving the investigation surrounding Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and his handling of the employment of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and alleged domestic violence between the now departed coach and his former wife . Ohio State University issued a release on Friday evening detailing the next steps as a decision is being worked on around the status of Meyer's position with the Buckeyes.

Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since the investigation started and has not been able to participate in Ohio State fall camp as a result. Meyer is unable to speak with student athletes or coaches, enter university buildings or have his university supplied electronics (phone, tablet, etc) as part of his leave.

So, what is the next step after the working group presents its report?

"Following receipt, the working group wills hare the report with the Board of Trustees in an executive session to be held next week," the release added. The school will have to give public notice when that meeting will be as required by law, at least 24 hours out.

"Following deliberations with the board, and appropriate time for consideration, President Michael V. Drake will announce his decision."

No other guidance has been issued beyond that and the notice stated that additional details will be shared next week.

So, the waiting game continues for Meyer, Ohio State football and a curious nation as they wait to see what Drake and the Buckeyes will do.