COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Day said he will continue to mix in under-center looks in order to keep the offense diverse and physical.

After a movement away from taking snaps under center in the past few years, Ohio State fans will notice its refreshing resurgence under Day. The offense went under center fourteen times against Florida Atlantic.

Unlike Urban Meyer, Day puts a value on the package that has slowly disappeared from the college game.

“I think it gives us some versatility and flexibility in terms of what we're doing,” Day said.

The integration of the more traditional formation will certainly give the 2019 Buckeyes more options to attack a defense. The look will not only provide different options in the run game, but it will also open up new wrinkles in the play-action passing game.

“I think that it gives us a lot of things, and I think it gives us some direct runs,” Day said. “I think it gives us a play-action pass. It's good to have for a lot of reasons schematically, and then we have done a good job with that.”

It did not take long for Day, who had been keeping the package a secret throughout the offseason, to showcase the new philosophy in a game. The Buckeyes were able to score three touchdowns when going with the under-center package on Saturday.

The first score came off a play-action throw to Chris Olave in the first quarter. J.K. Dobbins would take a handoff for the second score, and Jeremy Ruckert would catch a play-action pass for the third.

With the implementation of anything new, there will be a learning curve, but Day is confident that his guys can absorb the information in stride.

The players most responsible for executing the package are Justin Fields and Josh Myers. Without the chemistry between the quarterback and center, the system will falter.

The two sophomores worked on flawlessly performing the under-center look throughout camp, and Day made sure to create an atmosphere that would help strengthen the bond between Fields and Myers.

“So any time we had a fumble exchange during practice, we made them both do a lap together and that started off early in the spring and as they go around the field together and run together they have a little conversation about how to get it right so gives them a little time to think that through,” Day said. “A little bonding.”

Fields talked about the conversations he and Myers would have and the importance of getting the issues fixed.

“We would just try and tell each other what we felt, and just try and get on the same page,” Fields said.

For Fields, a lot of the problems arose from the unfamiliarity between him and Myers. As the tandem continued to practice playing under center, the chemistry grew, and Fields learned the tendencies and skills of Myers.

“Just adjusting to his speed and the way he moves helps the snaps a lot,” Fields said.

The two seem to have figure it out, as Fields and Myers smoothly executed the under-center exchange throughout the opening game.

The adjustment will continue for the Buckeyes, and as the season goes on, the package will expand to match the comfortability of the players.

“Justin and Josh have done a pretty good job of that and so we are going to keep building that package as we go,” Day said.