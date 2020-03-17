News More News
football

The Turrentine Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

Ohio State has landed a top defensive back target three days in a row now with Tuesday's pledge of Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth star Andre Turrentine. The Rivals250 product gives new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs another key piece to help replenish the secondary next year.

