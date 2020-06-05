The QBU discussion begins and ends with Oklahoma, right?

Despite an unprecedented three-year run at the position that includes three different Heisman Trophy finalists, two winners and some of the gaudiest stats in the sport’s history, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners’ stake on the QBU label isn’t quite the monopoly you may think.

In April, Ryan Day challenged himself and the Ohio State program to become a contender for that title, but the numbers that Buckeye quarterbacks have produced in his three seasons in Columbus, Ohio, already rival the Sooners over the same period.

It's a pertinent comparison in that both programs have plugged a different quarterback into its system in each of the past three seasons. JT Barrett gave up the mantle to Dwayne Haskins following the 2017 season before Justin Fields took over in 2019. In Oklahoma, Kyler Murray became Baker Mayfield’s successor in 2018 prior to Jalen Hurts’ run this past year.