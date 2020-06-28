BuckeyeGrove - The Skull Session: Covert Operations

Ohio State lost 2021 three-star cornerback Devonta Smith this week but when one door shuts a window in the back opens up for prospects committed elsewhere to sneak in under the cover of night.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hasting provide updates on a pair of Rivals250 cornerbacks and the Buckeyes' pursuit of them. They also discuss where things stand between the program and a Rivals100 safety prospect.

Lackford also reached out to five different 2020 prospects to gauge their interest level in the Buckeyes and even put in two futurecasts in favor of Ohio State.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.