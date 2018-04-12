COLUMBUS, Ohio - Since our last look at Ohio State's pursuit of a grad transfer (or two) there has been plenty of positive recruiting news for Chris Holtmann's squad. The Buckeyes landed traditional transfer, CJ Walker, out of Florida State. The former Seminoles player will have to sit out in 2018-19 before having two years of eligibility left. And the Buckeyes also landed five-star in-state star Alonzo Gaffney, another player who will not be part of the team for the upcoming season.

While both of those pieces of news are huge for the Buckeyes and do a lot for the future, neither do anything for the upcoming team that will take the court in less than seven months. Holtmann and his staff have been scouring across the nation looking for graduate transfer(s) with immediate eligibility as the team looks to infuse some leadership on a roster that saw four players play their final games as Buckeyes.