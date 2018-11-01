COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For whatever reason, the running game just hasn't clicked for the Buckeyes this season and with two 1,000-yard running backs like Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins, it just makes the struggles all the more odd.

The biggest change from personnel from last year to this year on the offense was the emergence of the passing gunslinger Dwayne Haskins taking over for the running quarterback in J.T. Barrett. That has had an effect on the Buckeyes in a lot of good ways, but also a lot of bad ways.

The RPO, or "run-pass option" has taken the biggest blow in being effective throughout the season. You would think that with Haskins in the backfield with the threat of the deep ball that it would open up more space for Weber and Dobbins, but it has been the exact opposite outcome.

The running backs don't just struggle, but the offensive line as well. Seasoned right tackle Isaiah Prince said that the unbalance of the offense keeps the offensive line in flux and sometimes guessing between throw and pass which results in ineligible man down field penalties or other confusions.

"That's a big factor in our run game," Prince said. "Obviously, we don't have a running quarterback anymore. We have a quarterback who stands in the pocket and throws, that's just what happens on RPOs. It's a run first, so my job description is to run-block first. He pulled the ball and threw it, I was down field, that's our offense now."