A big summer continued for the Buckeyes in landing one of their primary targets at tight end in Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder standout Joe Royer. The tight end position has been an interesting one to follow this cycle and with Ryan Day now in full control of the program and Mike Yurcich bringing some of his expertise from Oklahoma State, it will be interesting to see how the position evolves in Columbus.

Nevertheless, it's time to take a look at Royer's game and the impact his commitment will have on the Ohio State football team.



