SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A football game is 60 minutes long, but there will be a stretch of time in the Fiesta Bowl that will be extra crucial.

Ryan Day is at helm now, but Urban Meyer has the experience in playoff games to know what it takes to win. With talent all over the field and the season on the line, Meyer outlines that importance of settling in and being ready to play from the jump.

“I told people, I think the first seven minutes of the game is going to be imperative,” Meyer said. “It’s going to be because usually that gives you two series of each offense, defense normally, unless someone takes a long drive. But start the game, let everyone breathe a little bit because Clemson’s not seen anything close to Ohio State and Ohio State, all due respect to Wisconsin, Penn State and the Wolverines, I mean they’re very good in certain areas. Right? Not all areas.”