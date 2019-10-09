COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first phase of the season behind Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, the team has a chance to look back and evaluate in order to move forward as an even better football team.

Ohio State sits at 6-0 heading into their first open week, and while the team has made it to this point in impressive fashion, the staff is looking to use the extra week to improve the players’ performances and health without damaging their current momentum and edge.

“And it's something we talked to the team about, and the first goal was to get 6-0 and now here we are,” Day said. “We're entering into the next phase here.”

The next phase includes a Friday night matchup at Northwestern and then a game against Wisconsin, who is arguably the biggest threat to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten.