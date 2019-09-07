COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the matchup of Ohio’s two best teams, it was Ohio State’s defense that stole the show and shut down Cincinnati.

Following a solid performance full of elite flashes in the season opener, the Ohio State defense put together a dominant performance from start to finish. The Buckeyes would go on to beat the Bearcats 42-0.

This game marked the first shutout in almost two years for the Buckeyes. Ohio State was able to beat Rutgers 56-0 back on Sept. 30, 2017.