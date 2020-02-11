COLUMBUS, Ohio – The energy may be the same, but time away from Ohio State has prepared Kerry Coombs to excel in his new defensive coordinator role.

Coombs is a lightning rod of energy, which allows him to be loved by his players. After his two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, however, Coombs can also be described as a sponge which soaked up new information to aid in his performance as a coach.

“More than anything though, I learned to be a better coach,” Coombs said on what he learned in the NFL. “To relate better in a different way to players who make a lot of money, and how to get those guys to maximize what they do for themselves and for the team. Instead of just saying, ‘Go do this,’ now I gotta say, ‘Here’s why we’re going to do this.’ I’m bringing that back to the room.”