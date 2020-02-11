News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 12:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The NFL has prepared Kerry Coombs for his new role

Kerry Coombs will bring passion and refined knowledge to the table in 2020.
Kerry Coombs will bring passion and refined knowledge to the table in 2020. (USA Today Sports Images)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@002kfm

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The energy may be the same, but time away from Ohio State has prepared Kerry Coombs to excel in his new defensive coordinator role.

Coombs is a lightning rod of energy, which allows him to be loved by his players. After his two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, however, Coombs can also be described as a sponge which soaked up new information to aid in his performance as a coach.

“More than anything though, I learned to be a better coach,” Coombs said on what he learned in the NFL. “To relate better in a different way to players who make a lot of money, and how to get those guys to maximize what they do for themselves and for the team. Instead of just saying, ‘Go do this,’ now I gotta say, ‘Here’s why we’re going to do this.’ I’m bringing that back to the room.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}