COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State may be on the cusp of something special.

It is rare that an era of greatness is anticipated and realized, but the Buckeyes hope that their group of talented freshmen receivers live up to the hype. As it stands right now, the group is just beginning its story with Ohio State, and they are focused on pushing each other to be great.

"Merging together, we all got different talents, we're all better at one thing than the other, so you know, coming together I just feel like we honestly could be one of the best groups to ever come through Ohio State, and I'm very serious about that,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba, Julian Flemming, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. make up a freshman class of receivers that is bursting with talent. Now that the group has arrived at Ohio State, settling in and beginning to lay the foundations of their careers are the main focuses.