News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 11:26:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The McCord Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

The quarterback room as seemingly been the focal point in Columbus for several months now and Ohio State appears to have solidified the long term well-being of that room with a commitment from class of 2021 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep star Kyle McCord.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}