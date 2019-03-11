The Leroux Impact
Ohio State added offensive lineman No. 4 to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday evening, landing Norwalk (Ohio) product Trey Leroux. The offensive line position is a critical one for the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts in this class and we are taking a look at what the 6-foot-6, 317-pound Leroux will add to the class and the program moving forward.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news