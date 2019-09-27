COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will get a couple of key names back this week for the Nebraska game but will also have a couple of new names on the unavailable list.

Jonathon Cooper is off the list for the first time this season after four games and is expected to travel to Lincoln (Neb.) with the expectation of playing. He is also joined by Robert Landers after BB was held out of the Miami (Ohio) game for an undisclosed injury.

Ohio State will lose back-up linebacker Teradja Mitchell for this game however as he joins the unavailable list. Tyreke Smith is on the list for the second week as many of the other usual suspects remain on the list.

Offensive lineman Branden Bowen is listed as a game-time decision after playing more than 30 snaps last week. There had been some talk that an Ohio State offensive lineman may have been a little dinged up this week and now it appears it will be a last minute decision if he will be able to go or not on Saturday night. Josh Alabi or Nick Petit-Frere would be next man up as the third guard on this team.