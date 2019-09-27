News More News
Depth chart/status update prior to Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will get a couple of key names back this week for the Nebraska game but will also have a couple of new names on the unavailable list.

Jonathon Cooper is off the list for the first time this season after four games and is expected to travel to Lincoln (Neb.) with the expectation of playing. He is also joined by Robert Landers after BB was held out of the Miami (Ohio) game for an undisclosed injury.

Ohio State will lose back-up linebacker Teradja Mitchell for this game however as he joins the unavailable list. Tyreke Smith is on the list for the second week as many of the other usual suspects remain on the list.

Offensive lineman Branden Bowen is listed as a game-time decision after playing more than 30 snaps last week. There had been some talk that an Ohio State offensive lineman may have been a little dinged up this week and now it appears it will be a last minute decision if he will be able to go or not on Saturday night. Josh Alabi or Nick Petit-Frere would be next man up as the third guard on this team.

Game-Time Decision

* OL Branden Bowen

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DT Noah Donald

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* LB Teradja Mitchell

* H-B C.J. Saunders

* DE Tyreke Smith

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

Ellijah Gardiner

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

Antwuan Jackson

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Jerron Cage

DE

Jonathon Cooper -OR-

Tyler Friday

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
{{ article.author_name }}