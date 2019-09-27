Depth chart/status update prior to Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will get a couple of key names back this week for the Nebraska game but will also have a couple of new names on the unavailable list.
Jonathon Cooper is off the list for the first time this season after four games and is expected to travel to Lincoln (Neb.) with the expectation of playing. He is also joined by Robert Landers after BB was held out of the Miami (Ohio) game for an undisclosed injury.
Ohio State will lose back-up linebacker Teradja Mitchell for this game however as he joins the unavailable list. Tyreke Smith is on the list for the second week as many of the other usual suspects remain on the list.
Offensive lineman Branden Bowen is listed as a game-time decision after playing more than 30 snaps last week. There had been some talk that an Ohio State offensive lineman may have been a little dinged up this week and now it appears it will be a last minute decision if he will be able to go or not on Saturday night. Josh Alabi or Nick Petit-Frere would be next man up as the third guard on this team.
Game-Time Decision
* OL Branden Bowen
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DT Noah Donald
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* LB Teradja Mitchell
* H-B C.J. Saunders
* DE Tyreke Smith
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Mack -OR-
Chris Olave
|
Ellijah Gardiner
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
Antwuan Jackson
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Jerron Cage
|
DE
|
Jonathon Cooper -OR-
Tyler Friday
|
Zach Harrison
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
Baron Browning
|
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave