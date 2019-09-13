Updating the depth chart in advance of trip to Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week three the Buckeyes have seen some players return to the lineup from the season opener but the bumps and bruises are starting to mount with eight quarters of football under their belts.
Jonathon Cooper is still listed as being unavailable but the hope is that he might be back in time for Nebraska in a couple of weeks. Justin Hilliard and Jaden McKenzie come off of the unavailable list for the first time this week as Jahsen Wint is added to the list among other moves.
The Buckeyes still have three weeks until their first open weekend after the Michigan State game and are doing their best to find snaps for everyone and in turn, keeping guys fresh and healthy for what they hope ends up being a 15-game season, and the only way the season is extended out to that point is by playing in the College Football Playoff championship game.
Here are the updates to the Ohio State 'status report' and any changes that might be reflected in the latest depth chart.
Game-Time Decision
None
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DE Jonathon Cooper
* DT Noah Donald
* SAF Owen Frankhauser
* TE Cormontae Hamilton
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* H-B C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
* SAF Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Mack -OR-
Chris Olave
|
Ellijah Gardiner
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett -OR-
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith -OR-
Tyler Friday
|
Zach Harrison
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
Teradja MItchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Isaiah Pryor -OR-
Josh Proctor
|
SS/LB
|
Brendon White
|
Justin Hilliard
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
KJ Hill
|
Demario McCall
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave