COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week three the Buckeyes have seen some players return to the lineup from the season opener but the bumps and bruises are starting to mount with eight quarters of football under their belts.

Jonathon Cooper is still listed as being unavailable but the hope is that he might be back in time for Nebraska in a couple of weeks. Justin Hilliard and Jaden McKenzie come off of the unavailable list for the first time this week as Jahsen Wint is added to the list among other moves.

The Buckeyes still have three weeks until their first open weekend after the Michigan State game and are doing their best to find snaps for everyone and in turn, keeping guys fresh and healthy for what they hope ends up being a 15-game season, and the only way the season is extended out to that point is by playing in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Here are the updates to the Ohio State 'status report' and any changes that might be reflected in the latest depth chart.