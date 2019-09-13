News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 08:06:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Updating the depth chart in advance of trip to Indiana

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week three the Buckeyes have seen some players return to the lineup from the season opener but the bumps and bruises are starting to mount with eight quarters of football under their belts.

Jonathon Cooper is still listed as being unavailable but the hope is that he might be back in time for Nebraska in a couple of weeks. Justin Hilliard and Jaden McKenzie come off of the unavailable list for the first time this week as Jahsen Wint is added to the list among other moves.

The Buckeyes still have three weeks until their first open weekend after the Michigan State game and are doing their best to find snaps for everyone and in turn, keeping guys fresh and healthy for what they hope ends up being a 15-game season, and the only way the season is extended out to that point is by playing in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Here are the updates to the Ohio State 'status report' and any changes that might be reflected in the latest depth chart.

Game-Time Decision

None

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DE Jonathon Cooper

* DT Noah Donald

* SAF Owen Frankhauser

* TE Cormontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* H-B C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

* SAF Jahsen Wint


Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

Ellijah Gardiner

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett -OR-

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Tyreke Smith -OR-

Tyler Friday

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

K'Vaughan Pope

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

Teradja MItchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Isaiah Pryor -OR-

Josh Proctor

SS/LB

Brendon White

Justin Hilliard
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

KJ Hill

Demario McCall

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}