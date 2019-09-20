Buckeyes update depth chart and status report prior to Miami (Ohio) game
COLUMBUS, Ohio - As with previous weeks, the Buckeyes have waited until Friday to release their updated depth chart and status report in advance of the upcoming game with Miami (Ohio).
The Buckeyes will be somewhat thin on the defensive line with Robert Landers and Tyreke Smith being added to the list of unavailable players this week. While it might not matter as much against Miami (Ohio) it certainly would be a cause for concern against Nebraska next week.
Defensive back Cam Brown is listed as a game-time decision after recording a total of three tackles in the past three games in spot duty.
Jonathon Cooper, Taron Vincent and CJ Saunders are among a list of players who have been listed as out for the first four games now but there are hopes that players like Cooper and Saunders could be getting closer to coming off of the unavailable list while Vincent has still been seen around the facility and sidelines wearing a sling on his right arm/shoulder.
Game-Time Decision
* DB Cam Brown
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DE Jonathon Cooper
* DT Robert Landers
* DE Tyreke Smith
* DT Noah Donald
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* H-B C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Mack -OR-
Chris Olave
|
Ellijah Gardiner
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Tommy Togiai
Antwuan Jackson
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Jerron Cage
|
DE
|
Tyler Friday
|
Zach Harrison
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
Teradja MItchell
K'Vaughan Pope
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Isaiah Pryor -OR-
Josh Proctor
|
SS/LB
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave