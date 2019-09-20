COLUMBUS, Ohio - As with previous weeks, the Buckeyes have waited until Friday to release their updated depth chart and status report in advance of the upcoming game with Miami (Ohio).

The Buckeyes will be somewhat thin on the defensive line with Robert Landers and Tyreke Smith being added to the list of unavailable players this week. While it might not matter as much against Miami (Ohio) it certainly would be a cause for concern against Nebraska next week.

Defensive back Cam Brown is listed as a game-time decision after recording a total of three tackles in the past three games in spot duty.

Jonathon Cooper, Taron Vincent and CJ Saunders are among a list of players who have been listed as out for the first four games now but there are hopes that players like Cooper and Saunders could be getting closer to coming off of the unavailable list while Vincent has still been seen around the facility and sidelines wearing a sling on his right arm/shoulder.