Buckeyes update depth chart and status report prior to Miami (Ohio) game

COLUMBUS, Ohio - As with previous weeks, the Buckeyes have waited until Friday to release their updated depth chart and status report in advance of the upcoming game with Miami (Ohio).

The Buckeyes will be somewhat thin on the defensive line with Robert Landers and Tyreke Smith being added to the list of unavailable players this week. While it might not matter as much against Miami (Ohio) it certainly would be a cause for concern against Nebraska next week.

Defensive back Cam Brown is listed as a game-time decision after recording a total of three tackles in the past three games in spot duty.

Jonathon Cooper, Taron Vincent and CJ Saunders are among a list of players who have been listed as out for the first four games now but there are hopes that players like Cooper and Saunders could be getting closer to coming off of the unavailable list while Vincent has still been seen around the facility and sidelines wearing a sling on his right arm/shoulder.

Game-Time Decision

* DB Cam Brown

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DE Jonathon Cooper

* DT Robert Landers

* DE Tyreke Smith

* DT Noah Donald

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* H-B C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent


Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

Ellijah Gardiner

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Tommy Togiai

Antwuan Jackson

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Jerron Cage

DE

Tyler Friday

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

Teradja MItchell

K'Vaughan Pope

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Isaiah Pryor -OR-

Josh Proctor

SS/LB

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
