The latest update on the status report and Buckeyes depth chart
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week two there have been some changes on the game-time decision status update as there are now zero players listed there after Tyler Friday, Tyreke Smith and Rashod Berry were all part of the list in week one.
These moves have allowed Jashon Cornell to move back to inside on the line with Friday moving to the starting end position opposite of Chase Young.
There have been a few tweaks in the depth chart to update players becoming available once again and we have all the updates below.
Game-Time Decision
None
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DE Jonathon Cooper
* DT Noah Donald
* TE Cormontae Hamilton
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* LB Justin Hilliard
* DT Jaden McKenzie
* H-B C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Marck -OR-
Chris Olave
|
Ellijah Gardiner
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste -OR-
Tyreke Smith
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett -OR-
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Tyler Friday
|
Zach Harrison
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
Teradja MItchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Isaiah Pryor -OR-
Josh Proctor
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
KJ Hill
|
Demario McCall
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave