The latest update on the status report and Buckeyes depth chart

Kevin Noon
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week two there have been some changes on the game-time decision status update as there are now zero players listed there after Tyler Friday, Tyreke Smith and Rashod Berry were all part of the list in week one.

These moves have allowed Jashon Cornell to move back to inside on the line with Friday moving to the starting end position opposite of Chase Young.

There have been a few tweaks in the depth chart to update players becoming available once again and we have all the updates below.

Game-Time Decision

None

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DE Jonathon Cooper

* DT Noah Donald

* TE Cormontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* LB Justin Hilliard

* DT Jaden McKenzie

* H-B C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent


Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Marck -OR-

Chris Olave

Ellijah Gardiner

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste -OR-

Tyreke Smith

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett -OR-

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Tyler Friday

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

K'Vaughan Pope

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

Teradja MItchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Isaiah Pryor -OR-

Josh Proctor

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

KJ Hill

Demario McCall

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
