COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into week two there have been some changes on the game-time decision status update as there are now zero players listed there after Tyler Friday, Tyreke Smith and Rashod Berry were all part of the list in week one.

These moves have allowed Jashon Cornell to move back to inside on the line with Friday moving to the starting end position opposite of Chase Young.

There have been a few tweaks in the depth chart to update players becoming available once again and we have all the updates below.