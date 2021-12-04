The latest on St. Frances standouts Jaishawn Barham & Derrick Moore
Powerhouse program Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances has plenty of college prospects but Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore, their two top players, have difficult decisions to make in the week and a half before the Early Signing Period begins.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news