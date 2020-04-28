Ohio State has the nation's top recruiting class in the 2021 cycle and it doesn't appear that Ryan Day and his staff are going to slow down anytime soon.

While the Buckeyes are working on filling needs across the board, one of the biggest needs in this class was in the defensive backfield, as the program needed to reload the room under new co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kerry Coombs. Coombs, Day, and Matt Barnes have answered the challenge thus far, landing verbal commitments from a talented group of prospects at the position that include Jakalin Johnson, Devonta Smith, Andre Turrentine, Jantzen Dunn, and Jaylen Johnson (although he could play linebacker.

Ohio State is looking for another player or two to add to that excellent haul thus far, and one of their top targets is Santa Ana (Ca.) Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Davies recently put the Bucks in his top seven (along with Alabama, USC, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA, and Texas) despite never visiting Columbus. He did recently take a "virtual tour" of OSU's campus & facilities, though, which went over extremely well.