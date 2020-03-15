The J.K. Johnson Impact
Ohio State landed as big of a commitment as the Buckeyes will get in this cycle on Sunday in Rivals100 cornerback Jakailin Johnson. The St. Louis area star is not only a great talent but comes at a serious position of need for Ohio State in 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news