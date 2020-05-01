News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 11:01:55 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hicks Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

Ohio State is already off to a great start in the class of 2022 and added another key in-state piece to the puzzle on Friday in Kettering Archbishop Alter safety/linebacker C.J. Hicks. Sophomore film as well as numerous live evaluations, have revealed Hicks to be one of the most promising rising junior prospects in the Buckeye State.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}