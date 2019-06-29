News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 16:45:43 -0500') }} football Edit

The Henry Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State landed Ohio's No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2020 class on Saturday in Cincinnati Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman continued the strong run of recent commitments for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}