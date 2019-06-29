The Henry Impact
Ohio State landed Ohio's No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2020 class on Saturday in Cincinnati Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman continued the strong run of recent commitments for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
